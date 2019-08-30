More Inches Is Not What Photographers Need in a MacBook Pro

I’ll admit it, I’ve jumped on the MacBook Pro bandwagon a lot later than most. Just a couple of years ago I was beating the drum about how great the old Macbook Air was for photographers. The thing is, after a few weeks with the 13” MacBook Pro, in some ways, I still feel that way.
Now don’t get me wrong, there are some great things about the MacBook Pro (the design of which has been kicking around since 2016, more or less), like the huge, responsive touchpad, and the wonderful display. And unlike most, I actually don’t hate the butterfly keyboard. Performance is kind of a wash, with most of the enhanced specs seeming to go to that pixel-dense display rather than raw speed (though Adobe is equal parts to blame for this with its bloatware).
But for photographers, Apple has taken a notable step back in one of the most important ways: camera and smartphone connectivity.
One of the big issues keeping common folks from embracing DSLRs or mirrorless cameras was the confusion about how to get photos out of the camera. In a recent article about the Google Pixel 3a XL’s portrait mode, I talked about some of the software features of the camera, but I didn’t talk about how hard it was to get the photos off the phone. It was incredibly hard because Apple has made it so.
It used to be you could plug most phones and cameras into Apple’s computers and Image Capture would be able to read and capture the images. But it seems like with MacOS’s Mojave update, that this is no longer possible with most Android phones. It seems like a huge oversight to exclude Android smartphones from this key feature, and for obvious business reasons, one that Apple doesn’t seem in a hurry to fix.
What’s stranger, is that my Google Pixel 3a XL has the ability to connect with my MacBook Pro, but I can’t get the photos off without third-party software (Google recommends Android File Transfer). But on the flipside, I can’t hook up an Apple iPhone directly to the MacBook Pro with the included lightning cable to transfer photos. Sure, I can AirDrop, but then I can’t transfer raw files shot with third-party camera apps on an iPhone. So to sum it up, I can plug an Android-based USB-C phone directly into my Apple laptop, but I can’t plug an Apple phone into my Apple laptop, and once I do plug in that Android phone to transfer photos, I can’t do it easily since Android File Transfer makes me hunt through all the photos on the phone. Oh, and it also gives me a message about not working on the next version of MacOS, so there’s that.
What. A. Mess.
Apple’s Excuses
None of this even begins to touch transferring photos from a “real” camera, of which most include an older USB-A style cable, if they’re still including one at all. Without an SD card slot or any other direct way to get photos in, photographers will need dongles on dongles just to get a photo in if they don’t want to buy all new card readers.
Apple marketing VP Phil Schiller’s take on removing the SD Card slot? People didn’t like the card sticking out halfway. I think every photographer could take that compromise just to have the slot built-in.
So while Apple is pondering adding an extra inch to the screen of the MacBook Pro, I’d suggest that they think about adding back some features to its pro-oriented laptop, namely USB-A and an SD-card slot. Maybe there isn’t space on the models with 4 USB-C ports, but on the models with only two, it seems like it would definitely be doable. I’d sacrifice an inch of screen to get more functionality back.
It's not unusual for photographers to call out, for instance, Canon, when they sense a product being crippled for no reason, and so it's surprising that Apple gets a pass.
What do you think? Is this like me calling for Apple to add DVD drives and floppy disks back to computers or do other pros really want ports? Leave your thoughts in the comments.
If it is a pain in the ass then just go somewhere else.
Who moves a lot of pictures from their phone? I simply use Air Drop in those instances. I'm on a Mid'15 MBP and use USB3 when shooting tethered or importing via USB card reader. Your review seems to be centered around phone issues, I think that most photographers are fine with the lineup except for the dongle issue. I'm looking for the best combination of display, CPU, GPU, storage and RAM in my MBP, no external GPU and affordable RAM or even better would be user upgradable components. Want to talk about problems? Let's remember when Apple didn't even offer matte or retina displays...
You could have all of your wishes granted if you could pull yourself away from Apple.
I own a desktop PC to do 360 video work but Windows 10 (and Adobe, while we are on the topic) is a hot mess in many different ways.
Best phone camera around these days is the Pixel, and that has no Airdrop capability. And when I was iPhone, you can't Airdrop a raw (DNG) file off the phone and you can do so much more with an iPhone DNG file. The stock iPhone camera app throws away so much detail compared to something like ProCam.
I don't think I've ever plugged my iPhone into my MacBook.
I'm still using a 13in MBP, the last one with sockets. Even then.
I use PhotoSync App to get images on and off laptop in a breeze, look It up, it might help you.
Advocating for USB A is so couple of years ago. Most new pro cameras come with USB C, as do modern smartphones. And as for the SD slot, if you shoot with something like Nikon Z7, you don't use SD cards. There are numerous different pro equipment storage formats that are not SD compatible. So a pro computer anticipating different pro formats and not opting for any in specific is not so surprising.
Sorry, but the whole idea of doing a volume of any photo work on a laptop makes me weep.
Sometimes an unavoidable issue though, especially on fly-away jobs that need a quick turnaround.
Or people like me who don’t have room for a home office at the moment.
Android File Transfer is from Android... Google makes Android, that isn't a "third party app". If you're using a Pixel, why aren't you using Google Photos? They provide unlimited photo storage on Google Photos for Pixel owners (at least for Pixel, Pixel 2 and Pixel 3, not sure about the Pixel 3a). No need at all to physically connect/transfer photos from the device if you are.
I'm with quite a few of the other commenters, USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 is the future of peripheral attachments, so much so that USB4 will basically be an open form of Thunderbolt3 and continue to use the USB-C connector. Also, so many current devices are coming out with USB-C out of the gate. My phone, headphones, iPad, etc all now are USB-C... Yes, it's slightly frustrating to need to connect my D850 w/ a USB-A cord to transfer files off since it doesn't support USB-C too but with a Thunderbolt3 docking station that's solved.
And all future/current high end/pro cameras I've been seeing are not using SD Cards at all... They're all XQD or CFexpress. Even my D850 that has an SD card, it's the secondary mirror or overflow storage and I've yet to actually utilize it since I tend to not exceed my 2 large XQD cards before I'm at a point I can offload all the photos taken.
Sadly the Pixel 3a series only has unlimited uploads for compressed versions of the photos, unlike the higher models.
Lack of an SD card slot is probably my #1 complaint with my MBP. Having to travel with, fumble with, and not forget my USB-C SD card adapter is a real-world problem for creators. I take a trip and want to import my pictures on the airplane back - have to wait for the fasten seat belt sign to go off to open up the overhead and dig through my bag. Also, I'm on my THIRD USB-C SD card reader bc for some reason they keep breaking... and then I'm connecting my camera to my laptop with a USB-C cable like a literal caveman. OK, maybe I'm not being literal.
My coping mechanism is to pack extra card readers and cables in all my bags.
Can't switch back to PCs because FCPX is my life now.
Buy a WD my passport pro and sync your SD after each session then.
Unless you connect your camera to the WD Passport and transfer files directly, the above is still valid. In that case, you will need two ports as opposed to one. Either you can have SD Card reader (at least on the pro models) or extra USB 3/Type-C ports.
I don't get this dealbreaker mentality with lack of SD card slot on a Mac. I have an older Macbook Pro with SD card slot and it is slow as hell compared to the USB-C Prograde Digital Dual SD card reader that imports RAW files as if they were jpegs. I also have Nikon gear that uses XQD and CF. I carry 2 readers with me and leave a few spares in the car. Even if you had the last mac with sd card slot the new uhs-iii readers will probably smoke that built in slot.
I don't get the move to XQD and other formats because I've been shooting sports just fine for years on CF or SD cards. I'm speaking from experience using a 1D Mark IV, 1DX and 1DX Mark II. While the buffer was a bit deeper with CFast on the new model, I never had complaints about the other two. Having a standardized format across multiple cameras just makes sense and so having an SD card slot is a big selling point to me for both the camera and the computer.
That’s not something I had considered previously, I normally take the SD card out of the camera and have the passport set to auto upload when the SD is plugged in. I’ll then plug the SD directly in the my passport and return it to the camera.
I’m going to experiment with direct USB uploads from the camera though, although that could potentially create yet another folder in the folder tree (I wish the images uploaded directly into a master folder each day rather than retaining the cameras folder structure).
Yeah I do use the WD Passport Pro when we're at press events because we're always in a rush and I end up trying to offload 4 or 5 SD cards while crammed into a bus. It works great.
Since getting one I very rarely use the slot in my MacBook. The WD can certainly be improved but for any photographer who is doing it for a living I think they are essential now.
In my case I upload each day then plug it into the laptop, rename the file with whatever I was doing that day (keeping the date intact) then import into Capture One from that location.
I dare say you guys wait until you get home and upload the contents onto RAID then access them in LR from there?
the wireless pro takes ages to do this, hardly ever connects without issues when using it in the wireless setting, SD card slot isn't really a worry but i would appreciate at least 1 USB -a, have forgotten to get a dongle multiple times and its always a pain. love the USB-C speeds though.
I’m not sticking up for Apple at all, it’s stupid what they did, but I think the passport pro is a must for photographers now which renders the SD card not needed in most cases.
Until my 2015 MBP is finished I won’t be changing to a new one I must admit. I don’t use the app on the passport either I just bought a longer USB cable and do all my editing directly from there.
WTF. Removed the SD slot because people didn't like the card sticking out. I'll stick with PC's going forwards.. unless they are going the same stupid dongle / no SD card slot route.
Maybe you chose the wrong build for your needs. My MBP has a card slot, and, alternately, I can download directly from my D810 with the cable provided by Nikon. I do not sync my iPhone with my MBP (it is mated to the iMac ) but if I wanted to I certainly could.
Is yours the 2015 MBP? Great machine (I had one) but it's getting a bit long in the tooth now.
For the Google Pixel, connect the phone to the macbook using iTunes to pull off your files and photos. For the iPhone, instead of using airdrop just sync everything through icloud. Your iPhone's photos will automatically show up on the macbook within seconds. Easy-peasy.
https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT205063#photos
A built-in SD card slot is pretty limited. You can't upgrade it when a new standard comes out and you're pretty much always going to be better off with a good dedicated card reader anyway. Also, not all professional cameras use SD cards and even among ones that do, sometimes it's the slower of two slots which means you probably want a dedicated card reader to take advantage of the faster transfer anyway.
As for the USB-A thing, you can just get a cable that's USB-A on one side and whatever other USB variant you want on the other side, so I don't really see the lack of a specific USB-A port as a big deal as long as the computer has a sufficient overall quantity of available ports.
My almost 7-year-old MacBook Air's slot has been reading every SD card I put into it just fine until I retired it a few weeks ago.
I've also had to buy all new cables for everything just to work this laptop. Yes, the cables exist but Apple needs to stop making me repurchase everything. Three Mac laptops and I also have three completely different chargers now (I always buy an extra to keep one at work). Ugh.
Was it UHS-II? If not, then you were probably wasting a good amount of time transferring files.
The connectivity is a pain sometimes but the author is constructing problems that are easy to be solved. You can get a Lightning to USB-C cable ... Problem solved. The issue is the Lightning connection which makes it indispensable to have an extra cable with you but in reality we are a long way from having “one plug that rules them all” situation.