I'm Falling out of Love With Adobe and the Creative Cloud

Photoshop and I go way back. I had the first version in 1990, and it has served me well as a photo editor for both my landscape and deep sky work. Over the last couple of years, though, every time I use Photoshop or Lightroom in their Creative Cloud versions I can't help thinking something is wrong.
The software is increasingly buggy, and new versions fix some things and break others. If you'd have asked me 5 years ago if I could live without Adobe's photo editors I would have said no. Today, I'm rethinking the value proposition of both Photoshop and Lightroom, and new editors like On1 and products from Skylum have forced me to rethink my marriage to the Adobe ecosystem.
Let me start with bugs. There are lot's of them, at least on the Mac side, which is, after all, the original platform Adobe wrote their software for. About a year ago I was having problems with plug-ins. Sometimes, after a Photoshop update they simply vanished. I called Adobe and they responded that plug-ins weren't their responsibility and that I should call the plug-in developers. But then, magically, a new PS update fixed the plug-ins. It was Adobe, not the plug-in developers. I sense Adobe has made several changes to their plug-in architecture.
Using Adobe Bridge pops up a big blank window when it launches. It sits there and then goes away. Maybe it's an error message that never forms. Maybe it's an invitation to go play golf. Who knows? It shouldn't be there, and I've has been through several updates and the blank window remains. Photoshop randomly slows down with even simple tasks and no other applications s open. Lately, I have gotten several warnings that the Creative Cloud app is "broken" and needs to repair itself. These kinds of issues stop my workflow cold, and for years Photoshop and Lightroom were stable and not something I had to worry about. Now it's click and pray.
Here's another example of complete frustration. I noticed an old copy of Adobe Bridge on my Mac, pre CC days. I put it in the trash, and now can't delete it because it's "in use". I tried the Adobe uninstaller, (no dice) and every terminal trick I knew (nada). I can't get rid of it, so every time I empty my trash it's still there like some persistent zombie.
That brings me to support. You can still call Adobe and get a real person. That's a good thing. But in the last few years I've never gotten a native English speaker. I'm all for full employment, but I have to ask these people 2-3 times to repeat themselves so I can understand them. I'm having some issues with Photoshop now, but I'll be damned if I'll call and struggle to understand what I'm hearing, and be forced to go through an irrelevant script of actions that don't relate to the problem I'm having. This just isn't working for me. I don't care what country the support people are in, or their nationality, but they really need to speak English clearly. I know it's cheap for Adobe to farm out support overseas. Likewise, it will be cheaper for me if I drop my CC subscription. Cost savings work both ways.
I'm also a little aggravated about some little things. In 2016 Adobe demonstrated what looked like a terrific sky replacement feature.
It was greeted with much praise and applause. Here's a video link to the demo. The feature never arrived. There have been more things shown over the years which we are still waiting for, but I won't bore you with a long list. It's OK to not go on to develop a feature. How about an Adobe web page that gives us the status of these things?
The Adobe Creative Cloud app itself is buggy and intrusive, and sucks down computer resources. It's always running in the background. Worse, Adobe uses it to market stuff to me, The app serves no real purpose with the way i work. Individual apps should update on their own. They don't need another app supervising updates and the app just creates more problems and frustrations.
Speaking of marketing, since Adobe has my name and email I'm getting a lot of spam from them (they probably don't consider it spam) along with pitches for Adobe products I don't want. I'm sure there's a way to stop the barrage but I'm afraid I'll miss some important message I'd like to read.
For many years, Adobe had no competition. That's no longer the case. I'm slowly evolving to On1 for cataloging and raw processing. It's not perfect, but it seems to be moving faster in adding new features and its been quite stable. I'm using Skylum's Aurora for HDR work, and Luminar when I need some light effects editing. At some point soon, it's likely I will kiss Adobe goodbye, but I'd rather Adobe stop the slide.
I appreciate all the many contributions Adobe has made to the art and science of image editing. I don't find the subscription price for the photography package exorbitant in any way, but Adobe could raise the pricing at any time, and they likely will.
So that's my Adobe rant. I'm glad to see meaningful competition appearing, like the aforementioned On1 and Skylum products. Other editors, like Affinity. On the Mac side there is also Acorn and Pixelmator Pro. On the Windows side there is tne suite of photo editing tools from Corel and more. No, at this point they aren't true Adobe competitors in all aspects and feature lists, but they are getting there. The reality is I can get the same results I've been getting from Photoshop/Lightroom in my workflow using On1 and the Skylum apps when needed. Even better, these apps have some features Adobe doesn't offer.
Adobe must be worried about their position, and that's healthy. In the last couple of months I've had some surveys from them about my Lightroom experience and Adobe overall.
If Adobe really wanted my opinion, I'd strongly suggest:
- Clean up Photoshop. It's buggy, slow at times, and new changes seem to break older features. To a lesser degree, Lightroom has some issues as well
- Get rid of that horrible Creative Cloud app. It adds nothing to the experience of using the software. Links to tutorials and the marketing of products could be better handled oin an adobe web page
- Deliver on features you show at the Adobe events or explain why they have been killed
- Fix support... immediately. If I call you from New Delhi I'd expect a native Indian support person. If I call from North America I expect the same. Native English support or at least near perfect English. I should never have to strain to understand what is being said, and support people should get off the scripts quickly and actually listen to the customer.
Make no mistake, Adobe has been, deservedly, the leader in digital imaging for a long time. It may be working great for you, but for this everyday photographer and editor I'm seeing far too many issues.
I'm hoping Adobe will clean these things up, or soon I'll be moving on. I'm sure there will be many comments pro and con and I'll be interested in reading them.
It isn't only Adobe. Autodesk is exactly the same. Ever since Autodesk bought Alias Systems in 2005 the quality of Maya and it's support went down the toilet. Response time to bug reports was incredibly slow, development of the software was literally halted and if any new features were added they were bug ridden.
This is an unfortunate result of satisfying the investors and shareholders instead of users. I agree that since porting Photoshop and Lightroom to CC they became bloated and slow. Lightroom is on another level. It's slow, buggy and I absolutely despise the way it organizes your photos. I've abandoned LR a few years back. I'm starting to use Affinity Photo more and more and Alien Skin Exposure. Frankly with these two I have zero need for Adobe products. They are not going to magically change the way they do things, it's just the nature of things. Thank God there are alternatives though, unlike in the world of 3D where for my line of work Maya seems to be the only logical choice. I have no sensible alternatives.
I replaced Photoshop with Pixelmator Pro about a year ago. There’s also the accompanying Pixelmator iPad app - which I love. Together, I can really take my work on the road since the sync to iCloud works perfectly. My Adobe license is up to date but I rarely open anything. When I do, it’s noticeably slower. If you like working on an iPad, Pixelmator has a nice solution for professional designers.
On Windows I haven't noticed any bugs in Photoshop for a long time. It can bog down once you get 70 layers deep on a big canvas but then so does Affinity. Rock solid for me and has been for as long as I can remember.
Lightroom on the other hand. What a buggy, crashy, slow, mess that program is.
I switched to Capture One and I'll never go back. I use lightroom for tethering currently and even that I'm trying to get away from.
I run the standalone version of Lightroom 6. Once I’ve bought the software I don’t see why I should keep on paying them every month for ever - it’s a ripoff. If I want an update I’m prepared to pay for it if I think it’s worth it, but there’s no way I’m going to just keep in paying them. They must think we’re stupid
I'm actually glad someone wrote this article. I've been using Photoshop for many many years. And while I like a lot of what Adobe's Creative Cloud offers, I too have had a lot of problems with Photoshop on MacOS. Photoshop has become a major bug infestation. With every new release I seem to have new problems, so I've always reverted back to older versions. Now my most stable version has problems. It's very frustrating, especially when you're a working photographer and you need this stuff to work.
I agree, there's definitely more competition out there these days. I personally haven't found a solution that fits all of my image needs outside of Adobe though. In terms of processing RAW files and managing digital assets, I own/license the Creative Cloud, Capture One Pro, On1 Photo RAW, and Skylum Luminar. I like and dislike parts of them all for various reasons. LR still integrates the best with Photoshop. On1 is super fast and requires no catalog, which is awesome. Skylums interface is really cool and fun to work it, but I find it to be pretty slow as an asset manager. Capture One is awesome for tethering, and does a nice job of processing RAW files. But asking C1 to open files as layers in Photoshop? Forget about it.
One thing is for sure, I'd really like to start seeing more stable releases of the software that I love to use. Because over the past couple of years, Adobe has consistently been releases problematic software, making my job as an image maker much more difficult and time consuming.
Mac OS is in trouble. Creative professionals, who used to be a solidly reliable user base are increasingly moving to PC as processor intensive tasks can be achieved much less expensively. I've noticed a steady drop in quality in several cross-platform apps lately.
None of these problems on an old Dell 790 w/lowly i5 CPU (bought for $53 from local government surplus sale). Added WIN 10, 16GB ram. $90 3GB vid card, SSD drives except for image storage.
As someone already mentioned, these issues don't seem to be a thing on the Windows OS, at least not for me. I run it on a fairly robust machine. An equivalent Mac machine would have been at least twice as costly.
As far as accentless support, I don't know what to say about that other than it's not going to change. I've never had an insurmountable problem dealing with an accent. But I live in a multi lingual household and spend a lot of time around various accents.
Personally, from my experience (using a Windows 10 machine) I'm very happy with Adobe's new direction and subscription model (in less than 5 years the vast majority of software will use a similar model).
Since your issue regarding support without an accent is not going to change, the best advice to you would probably be to either find a different solution or go Windows 10.
Is there anyone out there that is truly, madly in love with CC ? If a better more stable alternative presented itself (and there are several decent contenders now) I would jump in an instant. My PS started crashing in Liquify after the last upgrade earlier this month. LR is slooooww as molasses. Promised features never materialize .. remember that new tool that could fix blurry images? Adobe is resting on it's laurels the same way Wordperfect and some many other did. Windows 10 x64 24Gb RAM SSDs
I am not love with it but I’m happy with the value I’m getting. I do a lot of mixed media and it’s great to have all of their tools. The other great thing about CC is everyone I work with is on the same version of the software (or at least has no excuse not to be anymore). Gone are the days where we’d have a project done and someone would ask for it to be saved as a older version file format and lose functionality.
I don't see them resting on their laurels at all. They are doing just fine. That being said, if a better alternative came along, of course I would jump on it. But, all things considered, it hasn't happened yet.
And again, as far as stability is concerned, haven't had that issue. And my PS and LR are, dare I say, almost snappy. Let me guess, you're using a Mac?
I'm not dissing Mac, but it just seems that there's a pattern here.
i am on mac. never experienced bugs you describing, have my own set of bugs though. photoshop cc keeps resetting my wacom settings in 2019 ver. i am still on 2018. bridge and photoshop. everything is smooth, i bother only to update raw. wont go to 2019 ver till it get more polished.
also bridge 2019 killed my favorite feature. adobe mistakes show that they lack a proper visionary leader for a long time. they need to change how the interact with customer. they nead to clean up their board, seems to many greedy decision overwhelms they actual potential for innovation, in the end pushing customer away towards other softwares.
i lean more towards capture one now, that somehow keeps getting better with every update ( thougnyou have to pay fot new ver.). still bridge 2018 is intuitive as finder and my best app for selection. i wish my bridge would interact with my lightroom icloud base... lightroom sucks. useful on ipad, but i find out that it cant even export file in highest quality without doing something to them that makes them worse ( have you tried to puting an jpg file, and than export it again without any changes from ios lightroom and compare the difference? it seems that jpg engine in ios version is different than original lightroom cc.)
also, its stupid to fall in love with any software.
I have enjoyed the creative cloud for a while and have accepted that there are going to be flaws in the software but the flaws are becoming more frequent and more impactful (at least on Mac.)
For instance, I updated all the apps this week to the latest version, which installed the most recent Adobe Camera Raw. Now I can't open any form of RAW file from network drives. All other software (Capture One ... even Lightroom Classic) can open the files but try to get Photoshop involved (and by extension, Camera Raw) and it says the file doesn't exist. I have to copy files from my NAS onto the system disk then it works flawlessly. Software should become more capable, not less.
If things stay like this Adobe will lose dominance.
yeah, i had that with raw for a moment. i recommend to downgrade to 2018 and live happy, that is unless there is soemthing you reaaaally need in 2019 cc.
i feel you on cloud. but than are there more stable alternatives?
C1 Pro and Affinity for me.
I should perhaps have considered moving to a PC instead but I do like C1 Pro's tethering.
My biggest issue with both is the lack of tutorials. There are gobs of tutorials on a variety of topics from beginner to advanced from a gob of different people and perspectives for Adobe products.
C1 Pro and Ps for me. The later C1 pro version came with a lot of improvements requested by the users, it's way too early to say for sure but it could evolve to become the only software you'll need in a couple of years. On PC Ps works like a charm, zero major issue for me . Illustrator on the other end...
What's a photoshop?
A part of the issue is Adobe has made a big push to focus on their enterprise side of things. They bought Marketo (a major marketing tool) and Magento and a number of other companies. To be clear, I'm not saying this is a new effort, by any means. They've had an enterprise side for years. Rather, I suspect they're shifting more of their focus into that side.
I read an article fairly recently that suggested that Adobe has gotten too big, and that it needs to be broken up, in a similar manner to Bell. I don't know that I agree with it -- I haven't researched the company's business side of things -- but it's an interesting idea. Anyhoo, for anyone else curious, here's the article. https://tedium.co/2019/03/12/adobe-history-antitrust-concerns/
I'm like yourself, I've been with Adobe for 25 years, I started with Ps 3 or 3.5 can't remember exactly. Adobe lost me when they went subscription. Adobe had been lazy before they went down this route, and was only released incrementally better features which lead to the Version + 1 purchase policy many people used. I'm lucky Windows will continue to support CS 6 but Apple users are out of luck. I predicted Adobe would get worse for laziness with the constant drip feed from subscriptions giving them no incentive to innovate or fix their damned s/w,
Then there's the increasing resentment in I see in the creative community about the perceived inequality. Why should photographers get treated any different from designers? What am I talking about? Simple photographers get Ps and Lr for 10 bucks a month, whereas soon as you step out of that artificial constraint you jump to 50-70 to get any other app. A lot people dislike this model as they feel they're being forced to offset the losses the photographers bring to the table.
Before you could buy a suite that roughly meet your needs, but now it's all or pretty much nothing if you need InDesign and Illustrator you need the full suite costing you 700 a year which for many small design shops is crippling.
In addition Adobe hasn't done anything to take advantage of the Puck tech MS released three years ago let alone touch displays they promised four-five years ago. Other companies have and embraced those techs to great effect, the final nail is the absolute lack of awareness of handling multi-core systems that's on the market for the last decade. They may have made up a small percentage of systems 10 years ago, but today almost all new systems will likely have 6-12+ cores (12C/24T) by the end of the year.so again they are likely to miss the boat on that. CaptureOne already takes advantage of my hardware, you can hear and see the system actually work as does Resolve so why can't Adobe?
Agreed, Adobe is quite pathetic with its utilization of multi core CPUs. Actually is laughable.
I totally agree with you.
I wish they would invest 2-3 releases in the basics.
- Making Photoshop leaner and faster.
- Move more things to the GPU.
- Solve bugs.
- Raise QA quality.
- Remove bloatware (I want Photoshop only, no other background processes).
we no longer use adobe at our home, on any device. were done with adobe.
excellent alternatives to adobe products
all I see on fb groups is people asking help with errors with adobe products.
I had too many issues with adobe.
I switched to Capture One from Lightroom. Much better especially after I also switched from Canon 5dmk3 to Sony A7III.
I wonder why FS repeatedly ignores Capture One? Which is an outstandingly superior RAW processor.
1. Capture One
2. Adobe Lightroom
3. Everything else
With all the respect ON1 is still too buggy, slow and has poor colour science to be a part of a pro workflow.
I am falling…
I am on Mac. I am an every day intensive user of Lightroom and Photoshop, and I never had any of the described problems…
Adobe Ps+Lr combo is very affordable at under $10 Australian dollars a month but I pretty much only use photoshop and have to spend extra on C1 for raw processing. It’s adds a lot more cost but it’s wioryh it.
Any one should try Affinity £ 50 no subscriptions no as good as photoshop but very very close
I have Affinity Photo and now they've released a beta which looks very promising. No fees and upgrades are free.
Premiere Pro got so bad we completely switched from PCs to Macs so that we could use Final Cut Pro X instead. Every new update added new bugs, often serious, work-stopping bugs. At some point we decided to stop installing the updates (defeating the entire purpose of CC) but PP was still just too unreliable for us to depend on it for video production.
Annoyingly, we still have to pay the CC tax indefinitely to allow us to open our old PP projects. That's part of the brilliance of their business model; you can never stop paying them, even if you stop using their products, because no good migration tools exist.
Adobe has been and still is a long-time partner of ours. We still use LR & PS for our photography. I just think Adobe needs to slow down the frequency of updates in favor of improving the reliability.